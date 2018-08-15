Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $645,000 in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,159,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,972.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,703 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 326,239 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 56.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 862,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 311,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,889 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 242,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,802,000 after acquiring an additional 213,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $220,052.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $165,646.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,035 shares of company stock worth $797,353. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.19 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

