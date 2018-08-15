Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,806,000 after buying an additional 487,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,579,000 after buying an additional 623,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,610,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,984,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after buying an additional 394,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,888,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,031,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

