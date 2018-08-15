Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €129.41 ($147.06).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €129.00 ($146.59) price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($162.50) price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of ML stock traded down €0.40 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €126.65 ($143.92). 201,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

