CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 43,590 Shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,590 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EQT Midstream Partners were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 4,273.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 880,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 860,053 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 556.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after buying an additional 843,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,954,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after buying an additional 614,562 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,285,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,073,000 after buying an additional 567,332 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,433,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,662,000 after buying an additional 338,115 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut EQT Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on EQT Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EQT Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. EQT Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.96.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $269.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.01%.

In other EQT Midstream Partners news, Director Michael A. Bryson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $65,247.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.