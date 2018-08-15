CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clinton Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 23.4% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 54,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paychex by 46.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 97,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 146.3% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of PAYX opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $200,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $2,130,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,274 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

