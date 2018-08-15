CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 33,034 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 15,881.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $3,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,785.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $6,144,826 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.