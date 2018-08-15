CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,257.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

