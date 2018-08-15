Chubb (CB) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.09.

CB stock opened at $133.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Chubb has a 1 year low of $123.96 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

