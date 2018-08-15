ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.00

Press coverage about ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ChipMOS Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.1638370789385 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMOS shares. TheStreet raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 5,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,019. ChipMOS Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $625.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.48.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

