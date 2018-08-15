China Biologic Products (CBPO) vs. Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Financial Review

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ: HALO) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Biologic Products and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products 0 2 1 0 2.33 Halozyme Therapeutics 1 2 4 0 2.43

China Biologic Products presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of China Biologic Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Biologic Products and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products 15.89% 14.00% 12.16% Halozyme Therapeutics 23.88% 38.10% 16.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Biologic Products and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products $370.41 million 8.50 $67.94 million $4.95 19.21 Halozyme Therapeutics $316.61 million 7.95 $62.97 million $0.45 38.76

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Halozyme Therapeutics. China Biologic Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats China Biologic Products on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection products for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and auto-immune deficiency diseases; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing immune globulin intravenous; human antithrombin III; Caprylate/Chromatography Purified and 20 nm virus filtration; human coagulation factor IX; human cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin; and human fibrin sealant products. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company's pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, metastatic breast cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. In addition, the company develops PEGylated adenosine deaminase 2, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets adenosine. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Alexion Pharma Holding. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

