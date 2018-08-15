Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 939,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,760 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 69.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,372,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 561,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 907,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.26). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

