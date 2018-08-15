Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $321,000 in Core Laboratories (CLB) Stock

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $226,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $241,000.

CLB stock opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.90.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

