Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 217.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,870,000 after buying an additional 312,186 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 508.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 73,618 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 219.6% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $307.28 and a twelve month high of $368.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.0098 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

