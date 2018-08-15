Chevron Co. (CVX) Declares $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $9.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Chevron stock opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chevron stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

