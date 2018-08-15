Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,597,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,074,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,516,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,896,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

D stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,199. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

