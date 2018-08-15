Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Short Interest Up 1.9% in July

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,756,605 shares, a growth of 1.9% from the July 13th total of 147,888,682 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,339,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 235,090 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,689 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 353,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 255,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens set a $4.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE:CHK opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

