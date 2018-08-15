Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CHEF. TheStreet downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

CHEF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 95,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,753. The company has a market capitalization of $864.69 million, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.14 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 12,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,101,000 after purchasing an additional 253,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,189 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,684,000 after purchasing an additional 141,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 539,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 71,965 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

