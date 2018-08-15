Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $40,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 210,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $12,529,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,885 shares of company stock worth $30,806,513. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

