ChanCoin (CHAN) Market Cap Reaches $56,044.00

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. ChanCoin has a market cap of $56,044.00 and approximately $363.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChanCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ChanCoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000844 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChanCoin

ChanCoin (CHAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 9,888,127 coins. ChanCoin’s official website is chancoin.org . ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChanCoin is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233

Buying and Selling ChanCoin

ChanCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChanCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChanCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

