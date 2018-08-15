Chad Robert Preiss Sells 4,812 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $388,761.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,191.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad Robert Preiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $533,540.00.

WWD opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 46.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 101,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,391,000 after buying an additional 150,529 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

