CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CF Industries by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,780,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,352,000 after buying an additional 1,391,605 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 700.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,961,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,386 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,005,000 after purchasing an additional 867,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 162,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 849,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

NYSE:CF opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -192.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $984,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,130 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

