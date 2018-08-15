Centurylink (CTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.04

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 879291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter worth about $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 76,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

