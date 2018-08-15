Cemtrex (CETX) Releases Earnings Results

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Cemtrex had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Shares of Cemtrex stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.40. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cemtrex, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS).

