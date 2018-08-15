Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,401,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,205. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

