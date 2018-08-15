Celgene Co. (CELG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will post sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Celgene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Celgene reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celgene will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CELG. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

CELG traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.85. 355,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,170. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $5,716,205. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter worth $100,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter worth $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 2,688.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

