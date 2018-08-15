Cedar Capital LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,335 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment makes up about 2.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New Residential Investment worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 214.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.95. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 83.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,085,352 shares in the company, valued at $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

