Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $3,595,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $102.81 and a one year high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

