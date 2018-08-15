CDK Global (CDK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the quarter should meet adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA expectations based on the positive benefits of the company’s ongoing transformation plan.””

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CDK opened at $61.78 on Monday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,565,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,260,000 after buying an additional 859,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,138,000 after buying an additional 739,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,484,000 after buying an additional 386,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,838,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

