CDK Global (CDK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of (1.0%) – 1.0% to ~$2.25-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.75.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CDK Global has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 361.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.