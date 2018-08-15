Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cboe Global Markets earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3614699291289 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

