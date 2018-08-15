Catasys (CATS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Catasys alerts:

Shares of CATS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 76,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,628. Catasys has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Catasys had a net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 546.50%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin purchased 20,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $169,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Catasys stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.64% of Catasys at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.