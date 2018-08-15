Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

Shares of CNC opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. Centene’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,071,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $395,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,800. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

