Castlight Health (CSLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.85

Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 20984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. Chardan Capital lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Castlight Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. William Blair started coverage on Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $96,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,049 shares of company stock worth $481,680. 22.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 1,081,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 34.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,919,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 495,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 69.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,081,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 441,946 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

