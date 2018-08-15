Casa Systems (CASA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock to $12.00. Loop Capital currently has a positive rating on the stock. Casa Systems traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 185554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

