Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) CFO Paul R. Flanders Sells 18,138 Shares

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $284,222.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $568.18 million, a PE ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 192,861 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.