Carlisle Companies (CSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $139.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Carlisle’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.7%, on the back of strong growth in the top line. The company is set to benefit from accretive acquisitions and healthy prospect in U.S. commercial construction market. Meanwhile, solid recovery in its Interconnect Technologies business via strong SatCom and Aerospace markets has set the tone for impressive growth in the future. Carlisle’s diversified product portfolio, diligent restructuring plans and geographical diversity are expected to lend momentum to its growth.”

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $127.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.