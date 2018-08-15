Cargojet (CJT) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet stock opened at C$73.48 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$47.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.71.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.