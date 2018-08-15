Cardtronics (CATM) & WEX (WEX) Critical Comparison

Cardtronics (NYSE: WEX) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardtronics and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.51 billion 0.97 -$145.35 million $2.77 11.49 WEX $1.25 billion 6.32 $160.26 million $4.70 39.05

WEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardtronics. Cardtronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics -11.00% 24.21% 5.09% WEX 14.61% 15.61% 4.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardtronics and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 1 3 2 0 2.17 WEX 0 4 9 0 2.69

Cardtronics presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.63%. WEX has a consensus price target of $179.82, suggesting a potential downside of 2.02%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Cardtronics.

Volatility & Risk

Cardtronics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WEX beats Cardtronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2017, it provided services to approximately 230,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

