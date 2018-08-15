Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,702 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $61.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $65.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.