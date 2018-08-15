Carbonite Inc (CARB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) will report sales of $80.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carbonite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.60 million. Carbonite reported sales of $61.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carbonite will report full year sales of $306.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $308.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $339.60 million to $350.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carbonite.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.89 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 46.67%. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CARB has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 21,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,981. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In other news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $42,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 8,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $331,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,995 shares of company stock worth $28,204,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter worth about $201,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter worth about $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

