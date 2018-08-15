Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARA. ValuEngine raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $768.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.89.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,700,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $46,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $652,980. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 80,842 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,164,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 111,498 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 557,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 435,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

