Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.61. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas; and New Mexico and the Mid-Continent region. The company owns interests in 1,309 producing oil and natural gas wells.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.