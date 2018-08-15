Capital One Financial Comments on National Health Investors Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

NHI opened at $77.73 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.16% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,245,000 after buying an additional 122,484 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

