Cannabis Sativa (CBDS) and StoneMor Partners (STON) Financial Review

Cannabis Sativa (NYSE: STON) and StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of StoneMor Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of StoneMor Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and StoneMor Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A StoneMor Partners $338.22 million 0.51 -$74.37 million N/A N/A

Cannabis Sativa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneMor Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Cannabis Sativa has a beta of -6.69, suggesting that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor Partners has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cannabis Sativa and StoneMor Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneMor Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

StoneMor Partners has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. Given StoneMor Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneMor Partners is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and StoneMor Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa -933.35% -110.30% -65.71% StoneMor Partners -22.06% -55.13% -4.19%

Summary

StoneMor Partners beats Cannabis Sativa on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. It also offers Wild Earth Naturals and hi branded men's and women's fashion tee shirts and sweatshirts, as well as caps and coffee mugs through Website, wildearthnaturals.com. In addition, the company operates iBudtender, an online portal that offers information and patient reviews on marijuana dispensaries, cannabis businesses, marijuana strains, edibles, concentrates, and products; and PrestoCorp, an online telemedicine platform providing access to knowledgeable physicians for a safe and confidential way to get a medical marijuana recommendation using secure video conferencing technology. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. is based in Mesquite, Nevada.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

