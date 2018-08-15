Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.47. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

