Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $92.02 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,764,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,628,000 after acquiring an additional 762,791 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 260,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 911,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

