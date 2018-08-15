Calavo Growers (CVGW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2018 – Calavo Growers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

8/14/2018 – Calavo Growers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2018 – Calavo Growers was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2018 – Calavo Growers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2018 – Calavo Growers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/19/2018 – Calavo Growers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.20 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $255,860.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $983,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 6,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $503,900.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 65.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

