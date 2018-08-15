Calavo Growers (CVGW) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVGW. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.20 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director John M. Hunt sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,095,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $503,900.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $2,289,564. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $2,317,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 65.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.