Caesarstone (CSTE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Caesarstone and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Caesarstone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.55. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.