CAE (CAE) Given a C$29.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a C$29.00 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CAE from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$24.25 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,829. CAE has a one year low of C$19.57 and a one year high of C$28.15.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.77 million. CAE had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.02%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

